Designers appointed for refurbishment project at Presentation De La Salle Bagenalstown

Presentation De La Salle in Bagenalstown is getting an upgrade.

A design team has been appointed for a schools rebuilding plan with the local school included with others in Kildare Meath and Wicklow as part of Project Boyne.

WS Atkins Ireland Ltd. has been appointed to begin the design process for this local school and several others as part of Project Boyne of the Devolved Schools Building Programme 2.

The National Development Finance Agency (NDFA) is supporting the Department of Education and Skills by delivering an element of the Department’s school building programme on its behalf.

The Devolved Schools Building Programme 2 comprises of 20 individual school building projects ranging from new builds to extensions/refurbishment projects for works at both primary and post primary level.

Fianna ail TD John McGuinness says the designers will consult with the school of what work is needed and the plans will then go forward for funding.