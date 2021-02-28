Despite government’s advice over 7 thousand Irish residents have gone on holiday this month

More than 7,500 Irish residents have arrived in the country over a two-week period this month after going on holiday.

New figures from the Sunday Independent show a further 1,400 non-residents came here for a holiday between February 8th and 21st.

The numbers returning from a holiday abroad were up 5 per cent last week compared to the week before.

That’s despite the government’s advice for people to avoid non-essential travel.