Details of Bruce Springsteen’s Kilkenny gig will be ironed out later this morning.

The Boss returns to UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday, the 12th of May.

Representatives of organisers Aiken Promotions, the GAA & Gardaí gathered locally to outline plans surrounding the event.

Head of Operation with Aiken Promotions, Shane Mates, has been updating The KCLR Daily;

Their press conference can be viewed below (via Facebook);

Meanwhile, Iarnróid Éireann has added extra train services for the day as follows:

13:30 Waterford to Kilkenny

23:30 Kilkenny to Waterford

12:30 Heuston to Kilkenny

00:30 Kilkenny to Heuston (Monday 13th May)

While preparations are underway locally too;