Diageo Ireland Managing Director in Kilkenny today following Tuesday’s Smithwick’s Experience announcement

Kilkenny had a visit today from some key figures from Diageo.

The drinks company’s Managing Director for Ireland, Barry O’Sullivan, met with a number of key individuals, including representatives of the local Chamber and Vintners.

They presented him with a hurl, signed by Jackie Tyrrell and heard of plans for the Smithwick’s Experience which on Tuesday was announced to be reopening next year (see here).

It comes as the brand-backed Kilkenny Roots Festival announced its next dates (see here).

Chair of Kilkenny City and County Vintners Anthony Morrison’s been updating Edwina Grace of KCLR News on these and he couldn’t rule out a possible tie-in with another potential gig offering.

