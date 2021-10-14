Kilkenny Roots Festival set for a return

A date’s been set for the next Smithwicks Kilkenny Roots Festival.

Four days of fabulous music’s set to roll out from Friday, 29th April to Sunday, 2nd May 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Key names from across the globe typically take part each year with some big ticket sessions and a free gig trail.

Acts have yet to be announced for the 2022 programme, but keep an eye on kilkennyroots.com for more