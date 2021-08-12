Disappointment for Glanbia MD over latest Kilkenny cheese factory setback

The Group managing Director of Glanbia says the company remains committed to the Belview Cheese plant.

The project suffered another setback this week with An Taisce confirming its intention to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Announcing half year results this morning Siobhán Talbot revealed a strong performance for the company overall so far for 2021, ahead of expectations.

When asked about the latest developments in relation to the proposed cheese factory she said ” No doubt we are very disappointed. Obviously the programme of work has gone through a number of planning processes to date. We’re very committed to the Kilkenny Cheese project. It’s a project that’s very much in line with Government policy and it was always critical to Glanbia Ireland’s market diversification strategy in a post Brexit world”

She went on to say it “It really does support rural Ireland and rural Irelands post covid recovery. So it is a really important project to those 4 and a half thousand farm families that supply milk to Glanbia”.