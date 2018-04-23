Distraction Theft in Kilkenny City

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to what they’re calling a Distraction Theft that took place in Kilkenny City this (Monday) morning.

At 10:30am approx a man in his 70s was going to his car in the Market Cross car park when he was approached by three people. The two men & a woman, believed to have been in their thirties & all of sallow complexion, claimed they were looking for directions.

However the man then discovered that a substantial amount of cash was missing from his pocket.

Anybody who may have been in the area at the time & who may have noticed suspicious activity is asked to ring 056 777 5000.