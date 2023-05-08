Disused convent in Bagenalstown being considered to house Ukrainian refugees

The majority of people in Bagenalstown wouldn’t be opposed to a disused convent being used to house Ukrainian refugees.

That’s according to local Fianna Fáil councillor Arthur McDonald.

It comes as Carlow County Council has confirmed that accommodating refugees in the building is just one of a few options being considered.

The building is expected to be transformed into an enterprise hub in 2024.

However, in the interim, the council is weighing up the building’s potential for either community use or to accommodate refugees.