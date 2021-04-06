“Don’t be planting those delicate plants just yet” is Met Eireann’s advice to gardeners in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond

After the sunny weather over Easter, temperatures have dropped and will remain low for the week.

Today will be cold with wintry showers.

And Met Eireann forecaster Evelyn Cusack says it will stay cold all week, noting “So for the week ahead, quite a chilly week overall, a little less cold through Wednesday, Thursday but for the coming weekend pretty chilly as well so for the gardeners as well don’t be planting now those delicate plants just yet as still some light frost on the way”.