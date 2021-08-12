“Don’t tell me that the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon”, motto of the Kilkenny athlete who leaves for Tokyo today

A local athlete is among those departing for the Paralympics today.

The Games run in Tokyo from 24th August to 5th September and while some of Team Ireland will leave at a later date, including Tipperary native & equestrian hopeful Rosemary Gaffney who lives and works in South Kilkenny (more on that here), some are en route.

Among them is Kilkenny woman Mary Fitzgerald who’ll compete in shot put.

Mary attended Enable Ireland at the O’Neill Centre from a very early age (read her story on their website here and watch her tell it here)

Therese Healy worked with her there and has been telling our Edwina Grace about that: