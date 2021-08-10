KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Second person with Kilkenny ties is part of Team Ireland for the Paralympics

She's part of the Para Dressage team for Tokyo

Following on from yesterday’s announcement that Kilkenny woman Mary Fitzgerald has made Team Ireland for the Paralympics, it seems another woman with local ties is also heading to Tokyo.

Rosemary Gaffney has been named one of the equestrian hopefuls.

Though from Clonmel in Co Tipperary, Paralympics Ireland has confirmed to KCLR News that she lives in Kilkenny, with links specifically to the Piltown area (more here).

She and Mary (more on her here and here) are among 29 Irish athletes to have qualified for the Games in 27 slots across nine sports at the event which gets underway from 24th August.

 

 

 

