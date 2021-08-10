Second person with Kilkenny ties is part of Team Ireland for the Paralympics

Following on from yesterday’s announcement that Kilkenny woman Mary Fitzgerald has made Team Ireland for the Paralympics, it seems another woman with local ties is also heading to Tokyo.

Rosemary Gaffney has been named one of the equestrian hopefuls.

Though from Clonmel in Co Tipperary, Paralympics Ireland has confirmed to KCLR News that she lives in Kilkenny, with links specifically to the Piltown area (more here).

Huge congratulations to Rosemary Gaffney on her selection for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics! Rosemary will be competing in Para Dressage alongside Michael Murphy, Kate Kerr-Horan and Tamsin Addison 💥

Watch the full episode with Rosemary here: https://t.co/xuZNj0vH8V pic.twitter.com/YHkrObUBKd — Horse Sport Ireland (@HorseSportIRL) July 30, 2021

She and Mary (more on her here and here) are among 29 Irish athletes to have qualified for the Games in 27 slots across nine sports at the event which gets underway from 24th August.