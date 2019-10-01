Draw to win a house in Carlow is postponed

A draw to win a house in Carlow worth €250,000 has now been postponed.

Carlow GAA was due to draw the winner next Sunday but now says its extending the deadline for ticket sales until Christmas eve.

It seems lower than expected ticket sales are the reason.

Tickets for the draw are priced at €100 each and Carlow GAA says the maximum number sold will be 8 thousand.

All tickets purchased so far are still valid for the draw which will happen now on December 24th 2019.