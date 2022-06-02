Driver clocked doing 159km per hour locally by Gardaí who are out in force across Carlow and Kilkenny for National Slow Down Day

A motorist could be facing a driving ban after being caught travelling at high speed locally.

A driver was clocked doing 159 in a 100 kilometre an hour zone in the Piltown area.

At least nine people have already been given speeding fines in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

Gardaí are out in force for National Slow Down Day since 7am this (Thursday) morning with increased checkpoints on local roads until 7 o’clock tomorrow (Friday) morning.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe says the speeding motorist in Piltown could be facing dangerous driving charges in court and possible disqualification telling KCLR News “So that’s a really excessive speed for a 100km zone area, that could be a prosecution as opposed to a speeding fine, when we get people going in excessive speeds over the speed limits we tend to recommend a prosecution and bring them before the courts”.

