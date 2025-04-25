Emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the N25 in Glenmore, County Kilkenny, shortly before 7pm last night.

An adult male, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was temporarily closed to facilitate emergency response efforts but has since fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí have confirmed that inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.