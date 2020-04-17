Driving in Kilkenny or Carlow? Driving licenses, NCT and CVRT certificates given four month grace period

If you’re driving around Kilkenny or Carlow with a license or vehicle certificate due to expire before June, there’s some good news today.

All driving licenses up for renewal by 30 June have been given a four month extension.

The extension applies from the date your licence is due to expire.

For example, if your license was to expire on 1 May, the expiry would now be four months from 1 May.

Certificates of competency received on passing a driving test, driver theory test certificates, motorcycle initial basic training certificates, national car tests (NCT) and commercial vehicle road tests (CVRT) are all extended.

Licence renewal services and other operations run or governed by the RSA are still suspended under current Covid-19 restrictions.