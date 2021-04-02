Dry weather set to drive up the risk of forest fires and all, including in Carlow and Kilkenny, are asked to be careful

Forestry workers and firefighters are on high alert this weekend with breezy, dry weather driving up the risk of forest fires.

There’s a Status Orange alert nationwide until Tuesday.

Farmers are being reminded the summer burn ban is in place (read what Carlow Fire services had to say on this topic here), while the public’s being asked to be careful where they set up barbecues and campfires.

Mick Power, Coillte’s estates’ risk manager, says the late spring and summer months are most worrying.