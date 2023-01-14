Dutch Ambassador to Ireland visits Kilkenny as part of Leinster Regional Conference of the European Youth Parliament

“I’m here to see how we can work together to bring progress in our lives” – so says the Dutch Ambassador to Ireland.

His Excellency Adriaan Palm has today been addressing the Leinster Regional Conference of the European Youth Parliament which is running in Kilkenny city until tomorrow (Sunday).

Yesterday (Friday) he met with locally based Dutch Master Florist Lamber de Bie, as well as representatives of the Chamber and County Council.

He told the elected representatives that he hopes to build on existing relationships between Kilkenny and his native country – such as those between Royal A-Ware and locally headquartered Tirlán, as well as the recent trip of councillors and officials to the Netherlands to check out sustainable transport measures.

Ambassador Palm told KCLR News that he’d hoped to visit Kilkenny sooner but couldn’t due to Covid, but he’s glad the trip’s finally happened: “I’m very happy to be here now and to talk to all the people and get the wonderful impression of how Kilkenny is, not only at the moment, but also how it will develop in future years.”

He also had this promise, on his visit: “I’ve pledged to say that I will gladly help you to make Kilkenny, and in making Ireland, a more sustainable place for its people, and for European people as a whole.”