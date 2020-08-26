€1,500 worth of gear taken from South Kilkenny sports club

A South Kilkenny sports club is lamenting the loss of sports gear worth more than a thousand euro.

Gardaí in Mooncoin are investigating the theft of the equipment from outside Carrigeen GAA Club.

It’s understood to have happened last Sunday week, August 16th, between 2pm and 3pm.

Several bags of juvenile helmets, hurleys, sliotars and jerseys were taken – estimated to be worth in the region of €1,500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mooncoin gardaí or their local garda station.