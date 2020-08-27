KCLR NewsNews & Sport
South Kilkenny club’s missing sports gear has been found
€1,500 worth of items had been feared stolen
Carrigeen GAA Club has been reunited with its missing sports gear.
Gardai had appealed on KCLR recently for information after €1,500 worth of juvenile helmets, hurleys, sliotars & jerseys appeared to have been stolen.
However the club’s confirmed today that it was all a misunderstanding – somebody had spotted the items left out & had taken them to mind them.
