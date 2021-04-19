€2.5m allocated to Thomastown, County Kilkenny as part of nationwide bid to regenerate buildings in rural Ireland

Thomastown’s to get over €2.5 million for new library.

It’s part of a €75 million kitty to regenerate buildings in rural Ireland into remote working hubs.

24 projects have been funded to turn run-down buildings, cinemas, courthouses and hotels into modern public spaces across rural Ireland.

Locally, Thomastown will get a new modern public library which will act as a social and cultural focal point, providing life-long and remote learning opportunities.

Minister Heather Humphreys says the money from the Rural Redevelopment fund will help people who want to move back to the countryside to work.