KCLR NewsNews & Sport
€2.5m allocated to Thomastown, County Kilkenny as part of nationwide bid to regenerate buildings in rural Ireland
It'll act as a social and cultural focal point for the area
Thomastown’s to get over €2.5 million for new library.
It’s part of a €75 million kitty to regenerate buildings in rural Ireland into remote working hubs.
24 projects have been funded to turn run-down buildings, cinemas, courthouses and hotels into modern public spaces across rural Ireland.
Locally, Thomastown will get a new modern public library which will act as a social and cultural focal point, providing life-long and remote learning opportunities.
Minister Heather Humphreys says the money from the Rural Redevelopment fund will help people who want to move back to the countryside to work.