KCLR NewsNews & Sport
€26,000 allocated to 12 groupings in Carlow and Kilkenny under latest tranche of Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme
Ministers Heather Humphreys and Joe O'Brien have made the announcement today
€26,000 is coming to Carlow and Kilkenny under the Community and Voluntary Energy Support Scheme.
The latest allocation announced by Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister of State Joe O’Brien sees eight groupings in Carlow share close to €22,000 with €4,000 for four entites in Kilkenny.
Local breakdown: