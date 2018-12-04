€2million services centre announced for Kilkenny by IFAC

IFAC has announced a €2million services centre for Kilkenny.

200 jobs are to be created over the coming three years, 50 of them at the new facility earmarked for Danville Business Park in the city by the professional service firm for the Irish farming, food & agribusiness sector.

The positions will be spread across tax, audit, corporate finance, financial and specialist advisory, book keeping and support roles and recruitment starts immediately.

The company has over 400 people providing professional services support across its network of more than 30 offices in locations including Dublin, Wicklow, Kilkenny, Trim, Carlow, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Enniscorthy, Tullamore, Tralee, Templemore, Nenagh, Mallow, Limerick, Ennis, Dungarvan, Cahir, Bandon, Cork, Roscommon, Balla, Athenry, Sligo, Monaghan, Cavan and Raphoe.

Commenting on the jobs announcement Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I am really pleased that ifac is announcing the creation of 200 high-quality positions across its almost 30 branches nationwide. The Government is committed to balanced regional development, and we want to help companies to retain top talent to work in their local communities. Gone are the days when all roads lead to Dublin; through our ambitious plan Project Ireland 2040, the Government is strengthening the regions and improving infrastructure to attract jobs and investment. Ifac’s investment in a new shared services centre in Kilkenny is a particularly exciting development and a real addition to the firm’s client service offering. I wish the company and its staff every success in the future.”

Ifac Chief Executive John Donoghue speaking today said; “At ifac we are committed to providing top quality advice and support to clients in the farming, food and agri business sectors. Many of our clients are busy grappling with Brexit related uncertainty and what it could mean for their businesses. Our talented ifac teams across the country are working hard with clients to plan ahead and to help build financial resilience and flexibility into their business plans so that they can confidently face whatever the future brings. We are very pleased to be in a position to announce these news jobs at this important time for the Irish farming, food and agri business sectors. We will be steadily adding to our talented multi-disciplinary teams across our offices nationwide. We want to attract and retain top talent locally so that our teams can continue to provide the best professional advice available in the regions. We will be offering attractive packages for high end jobs in an effort to allow young and experienced professionals the opportunity to live and work in their communities at this time of change and growth for our clients and for the firm.”

“We are particularly excited about our €2 million investment in a new shared services centre in Kilkenny. This state-of-the-art facility will employ close to 50 people by this time next year and it will provide clients nationwide with a top quality business support system in the areas of payroll, audit and business development advice. Our growing client base in the farming, food and agri business sectors have significant service requirements in these areas that we are very well placed to meet with over 40 years’ experience of working in these sectors. We know the issues, understand the challenges and care about supporting our valued clients to thrive in the face of economic uncertainty.”