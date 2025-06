232 groups and clubs across Carlow and Kilkenny are to share a slice of a €326,591 funding allocation.

The Local Enhancement Programme provides small grants to community groups in line with each area’s Local Economic and Community Plan.

€170,519 is coming to 124 different offerings in Kilkenny with €156,072 for 108 in Carlow, ranging in amounts from €305 to €28,000.

Here’s the breakdown for each county;

CARLOW

KILKENNY