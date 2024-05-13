More than €4million has been allocated to two local regeneration projects.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (Monday, 13th April 2024) announced funding of €164 million for 30 across the country.

€2,1899,08 has been earmarked for the School House Community & Enterprise Centre in Rathvilly, towards its €2,737,384 cost as it bids to redevelop the former education-offering premises into a multi-purpose hub. This aims to revitalise the town centre, providing much needed community facilities and foster a renewed sense of community.

While in Kilkenny, €1,885,138 is en route to Glenmore for the South East Greenway Connectivity Link and Pink Rock Cycle Loop & Amenity Trail.

When realised, this project is expected to cost €2,356,423 and will link the village with the greenway offering opportunities to capitalise by increasing footfall and providing an economic and social boost for the community.

Minister Humphreys says; “Today I am announcing an unprecedented €164 million in funding for 30 landmark projects in rural Ireland. This announcement has been made possible by the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, which is providing strategic capital funding for significant projects around the country.”

She adds “The funding announced today will revitalise towns and villages in line with the Town Centre First Policy, addressing vacancy and dereliction, stimulating rural economies and responding to community needs”.