€5,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis found following two searches in North Kilkenny

Drugs to the value of €5,000 have been seized in North Kilkenny.

The findings came during the search of two separate homes in the Urlingford area by members of the Drugs Unit in Kilkenny, assisted by local Gardaí.

€3,000 worth of cocaine and a €2,000 haul of cannabis was discovered.

Prosecutions are expected to follow.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing to anybody who notices or suspects drug dealing in their community to contact the dedicated drug phone number on 087 7904885