Economists and comedians converge in Kilkenny City as ‘Kilkenomics’ festival returns

This weekend marks the return of the world’s first economics and comedy festival, as ‘Kilkenomics’ returns to Kilkenny.

The event brings together some of the world’s leading economists, financial analysts and media commentators, along with some of our funniest and sharpest comedians.

The festival continues with activities all weekend long at several locations across the city.

Kilkenomics co-founder David McWilliams explained the festival’s premise by saying “Obviously we have comedy, and we have these brilliant economists coming in, but there’s an underlying seriousness in the whole thing, because what we’re doing is we’re just talking about ourselves and our country and the world that we live in, and why things are the way that they are.”

According to David, the event poses a number of questions for atendees, such as “How do we fix those other issues that are eminently fixable, and they are fixed in other countries, so how do we do that? We hope people can learn, laugh and absorb ideas about their own country.”