Eight local winners at the Irish Restaurant Awards

There were eight local winners at the food Oscars.

Kilkenny dominated the regional awards in Leinster at the Irish Restaurant Awards – with the Restaurant Lady Anne in Castlecomer getting Best Chef for Keith Boyle and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet has the Best Restaurant Manager in Aga Kubinska.

The Best World Cuisine in the province was Aroi, Best Free From is The Cutting Vedge, Best Wine Experience is Ristorante Rinuccini while Cafe La Coco won Best Cafe

Mag Kirwan from Goatsbridge Trout Farm has also been named the Leinster Local Food Hero.

Carlow was represented too with the Best Customer Service in Leinster at Clashganny House.

The Irish Restaurant Awards is an annual event that recognises and celebrates the best restaurants, chefs, and hospitality establishments in Ireland.

It is considered one of the most prestigious awards in the Irish culinary industry.

The awards are organised by the Restaurants Association of Ireland and involve a rigorous nomination and judging process.