Emergency meeting held in Carlow to discuss fodder crisis

An emergency meeting to discuss the fodder crisis was called in Carlow last night.

The meeting follows a similar event in Kilkenny last week.

Local farmers gathered in Leighlinbridge to voice their own personal concerns over feedstocks.

It’s feared many will have used up to half of next winters requirements because of the continuing drought.

There’s been a call for extra feed to be imported ahead of the winter but the ICMSA’s Michael Moloney has told KCLR that we might find it hard to get help from abroad.