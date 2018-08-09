Emergency meeting held in Carlow to discuss fodder crisis
Carlow NewsNews & Sport

Emergency meeting held in Carlow to discuss fodder crisis

Edwina Grace 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Cows in a field. File photo.

An emergency meeting to discuss the fodder crisis was called in Carlow last night.

The meeting follows a similar event in Kilkenny last week.

Local farmers gathered in Leighlinbridge to voice their own personal concerns over feedstocks.

It’s feared many will have used up to half of next winters requirements because of the continuing drought.

There’s been a call for extra feed to be imported ahead of the winter but the ICMSA’s Michael Moloney has told KCLR that we might find it hard to get help from abroad.

Edwina Grace

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close