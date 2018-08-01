Fodder crisis up for discussion in Kilkenny on Wednesday night

Efforts to help farmers in Kilkenny and Carlow through the fodder crisis get underway in Kilkenny this evening.

ICMSA, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, is hosting a special meeting at the Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny tonight with advice on hand for farmers who are struggling in light of the difficult weather conditions earlier in the year and the recent drought.

The meeting is set to get underway at 8.30pm.

“It’s an opportunity for farmers to come together so at least they know they’re not on their own”, says John Wallis.

“Farming is a very isolated activity, in that the farmer is working all day, every day. Sometimes when he looks at a problem, it looks as if he or she is the only one. It’s not. The farmer is there and he or she is part of a group that are all suffering the same difficulties in their business.”

Among those addressing farmers tonight will be Denis Drennan, Chairperson ICMSA Farm & Rural Affairs Committee & Heather Peppard, MAgrSc. Nutritionist with Brett Brothers Callan.