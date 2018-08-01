Ongoing fodder crisis up for discussion in Kilkenny on Wednesday night
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fodder crisis up for discussion in Kilkenny on Wednesday night

The ICMSA meet at Kilkenny's Springhill Court Hotel tonight.

Ken McGuire 20 mins ago
Less than a minute
Cows in a field. File photo.

Efforts to help farmers in Kilkenny and Carlow through the fodder crisis get underway in Kilkenny this evening.

ICMSA, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, is hosting a special meeting at the Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny tonight with advice on hand for farmers who are struggling in light of the difficult weather conditions earlier in the year and the recent drought.

The meeting is set to get underway at 8.30pm.

“It’s an opportunity for farmers to come together so at least they know they’re not on their own”, says John Wallis.

“Farming is a very isolated activity, in that the farmer is working all day, every day. Sometimes when he looks at a problem, it looks as if he or she is the only one. It’s not. The farmer is there and he or she is part of a group that are all suffering the same difficulties in their business.”

Among those addressing farmers tonight will be Denis Drennan, Chairperson ICMSA Farm & Rural Affairs Committee & Heather Peppard, MAgrSc. Nutritionist with Brett Brothers Callan.

Ken McGuire

Covering all things sport over at kclrfazone.com, catch Ken on air weekdays 3-5.30pm for KCLR Drive. Tweet him @kenmcguire or read his food ramblings at kenonfood.com.
© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close