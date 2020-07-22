News & Sport
Search operation underway for elderly man who is believed to have entered the River Nore
Gardai are appealing for anyone who may spot anything unusual in the river to contact them
Members of the Kilkenny Gardai, Fire Bridgade, and the Coast Guard’s rescue helicopter are involved in the search operation along the River Nore.
It’s understood the man entered the water shortly before half past two. He was last seen near the lacken walk.
Gardai are appealing for anyone who may spot anything unusual in the river to contact them on 056 7775000.