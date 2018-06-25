Enjoy the hot spell safely is the message this Water Safety Week

Only swim in areas where there are lifeguards on duty or ring-buoys readily available locally.

That’s the advice as Water Safety Week is underway.

The hot weather will no doubt send a lot more people to the waterways around Carlow and Kilkenny.

But in Carlow there are only two places that have been risk-assessed and which have life-guards at the weekends – they’re Clashganny and Bagenalstown.

And in Kilkenny, the Weir on the Bleach Road, Bishops Meadows, Thomastown, Graiguenamanagh and Inistioge are all manned at the weekends for now, and then everyday from the start of July.