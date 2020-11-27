It’s Day 3 of our “Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse Campaign.

Today we spoke to Lisa Morris from Amber Women’s Refuge.

Lisa addressed complex relationships , why women stay, services available and how to leave an abusive relationship.

Support Lines Available:

Garda Protective Services Unit, Kilkenny Garda Station Phone: 056 777 5067

Carlow Women’s Aid – Support and Information Freephone: 1800 444 944

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge 24/7 Helpline: 1850 42 42 44

Adult Safeguarding – Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford and South Tipperary 056 778 4325