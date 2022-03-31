Entertainment for Ukrainian children needed for this evening for special event at Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny

There’s an urgent appeal for volunteers to come and help entertain Ukrainian children at a local hotel tonight.

Dozens of families fleeing the war in Ukraine have arrived at the Springhill Court Hotel in Kilkenny and staff there are trying to organise an evening of fun for the younger guests.

Joelle O’Neill says that they know it’s short notice but they are looking for anyone who could help give them a lighthearted break from their situation, telling KCLR News “We are just looking to organise a fun activity night for the families and the kids in the hotel so we’re just looking for anyone that’s available this evening, if anyone could come in dressed up, fancy dress or clowns or characters from shows and anyone that’s available to do face painting or balloons or anything that is available tonight to just give the hotel a call, to ourselves, we can arrange something if they can come in”.

You can call the crew on 056 7721122.