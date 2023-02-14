Building BalanceCatch Up
Episode 1: Sleep
Ireland's top sleep coach, Tom Coleman, discusses every area of sleep.
On our first episode, Ireland’s top sleep coach Tom Coleman joins Nathalie Lennon to discuss every area of sleep including sleep stages, sleep tips, night waking, circadian rhythm, shift workers & sleep, dreams, sleep hygiene, optimal sleep times, naps & so much more. A really insightful episode to educate you on the importance of sleep for your well-being & to help you build a better balance in your life!