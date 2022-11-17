Episode 3: Wildlife Behind the Lens, Rural Ireland in Papers, and Starting as a Musician

We are joined by world-renowned wildlife photographer Doug Allan.

This week’s Artist in Profile is Orla Mackey who is born and raised in Gathabawn in rural North Kilkenny. Her writings show the rhythm of rural Ireland.

Angela Dougan of First Music Contact and Music Journalist Jim Carroll tell us about the Regional Development Programme which helps musicians get started in the industry.

Laurie Anderson brings our spoken word piece this week.

