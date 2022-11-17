Catch UpThe Arts Show
Episode 3: Wildlife Behind the Lens, Rural Ireland in Papers, and Starting as a Musician
The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett with thanks to Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.
We are joined by world-renowned wildlife photographer Doug Allan.
This week’s Artist in Profile is Orla Mackey who is born and raised in Gathabawn in rural North Kilkenny. Her writings show the rhythm of rural Ireland.
Angela Dougan of First Music Contact and Music Journalist Jim Carroll tell us about the Regional Development Programme which helps musicians get started in the industry.
Laurie Anderson brings our spoken word piece this week.
