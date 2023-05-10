Episode 6: Aquilegias, Building Gardens from Scratch and All Manner of Garden Furniture.

The Garden Show:

On this episode, Paul spoke with Jimi Blake of Huntingbrook Gardens, to talk about creating his garden from scratch and his favourite plants.

Our “How To” will focus on Garden Furniture – heaters, gazebos, BBQs with James Connolly, Shop Manager in the Arboretum, Kilquade

He also had answers to gardening questions, including the true meaning of ‘No Mow May’

His featured plant was the Aquilegias, a traditional cottage garden plant, with delicate, nodding bell-shaped flowers and attractive foliage.