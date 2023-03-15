Episode 6: Supplements Special

Tomas Keogh of Tomas Keogh Pharmacy located in Kilkenny in New Park Shopping Centre joins us today. Tomas is an expert when it comes to all thing wellness & supplements. He has just wrapped up a really informative supplement series on their Instagram which received great interest & has many singing his praises for his help and knowledge when it comes to the often intimidating & daunting world of supplements. Here we talk about how you can spot a good multivitamin or supplement, how to know what you may need & we dive into the specifics of Multivitamins, Vitamin D, Fish Oils, Omega 3s, Iron & Magnesium.