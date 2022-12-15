Episode 6: Years and Years in the World of Art

The Arts Show:

In this episode, we are joined by one of the busiest men in the arts, Steve Walls of The Stunning which is a brilliant Irish band hat has lasted three decades and counting.

Our artist in profile is another theatre maker – Christiine Scarry. She also is in fact a wearer of a ludicrous number of hats, including a reign as writer in residence at the Watergate Theatre, a songstress, a mentor and educator, and a voice coach. She lives in Kilkenny with set designer and artist John O’Donoghue.

And we tune into a Michael Harding from the Borris Festival. He possesses the modesty of a poet and the curiosity of an archaeologist.