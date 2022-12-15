Catch UpThe Arts Show

Episode 6: Years and Years in the World of Art

The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett with thanks to Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.

In this episode, we are joined by one of the busiest men in the arts, Steve Walls of The Stunning which is a brilliant Irish band hat has lasted three decades and counting.

Our artist in profile is another theatre maker – Christiine Scarry. She also is in fact a wearer of a ludicrous number of hats, including a reign as writer in residence at the Watergate Theatre, a songstress, a mentor and educator, and a voice coach. She lives in Kilkenny with set designer and artist John O’Donoghue.

And we tune into a Michael Harding from the Borris Festival. He possesses the modesty of a poet and the curiosity of an archaeologist.

