Episode 8: The Wim Hof Method

John McKeown of Loving Oxygen has been a certified Wim Hof instructor since 2017. Wim Hof of course, being the infamous technique that combines breathing, cold water therapy & mindset work. The Wim Hof Method has been proven to reduce inflammation, boost your immune system, influence the nervous system, and much more. It’s supported with many scientific studies. John trained with Wim himself, and is without a doubt, the most knowledgeable man in Ireland when it comes to this technique, and teaching us how to reconnect to ourselves, each other & nature. Check out his Instagram & website: http://www.lovingoxygen.com/