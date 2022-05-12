KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Excitement at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny as first patient settles into new Ormond Wing
The first patient has bedded-in at the new Ormond Wing at St Luke’s Hospital.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly paid a visit to the General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny last month to launch the phased opening of the development (more on that here).
The 72-bed facility offers individual en-suite rooms in a new building.
The first to take up a bed there, Breda, was transferred to the Nore Ward yesterday.
While most of the beds are replacing existing older ones elsewhere in the hospital, management there is planning for more to be installed.