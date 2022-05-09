Excitement in Kilkenny as a local outlet’s sold the €8.5million lottery ticket while neighbouring Waterford too is celebrating a victory

Excitement again locally as many try to figure out who the latest local Lotto winners are.

Saturday’s €8.5million euro ticket was sold in Kilkenny with a Waterford player scooping €1million the same night in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. (Read about the last lucky local win here).

The winning numbers for Saturday’s (7th May) Lotto draw were: 01, 31, 35, 39, 42, 46 and the bonus was 45.

There’s much speculation as to where the tickets were sold but National Lottery typically holds the name of the victorious outlets for a day or two to give people a chance to let the good news sink in.

If you’re the holder of the lucky piece of paper advice is to sign the back of it, keep it safe and contact the Lotto HQ.

A National Lottery spokesperson says “This truly has been a life-changing weekend for not one but two Lotto players in neighbouring counties who have both now become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaires. A Kilkenny player has taken the title of fourth Lotto jackpot winner of the year after last night’s massive €8,508,720 win while a Waterford player won the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. Both wins have meant that overnight, we have seen the total number of National Lottery millionaires for 2022 soar to an incredible total of 18.”

“We are advising all of our players in Kilkenny and Waterford to check their tickets carefully today as two players now have tickets worth the life-changing amounts of €8,508,720 and €1 million. And of course, they’re not the only two players who won big last night! A Dublin player matched five numbers and the bonus in the main draw to win €107,156. If you purchased your ticket on Friday 6th May at Tesco Park Point in Dun Laoghaire, we are advising you to check your ticket as soon as possible.”

