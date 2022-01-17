Holder of €250,000 lottery ticket bought in Kilkenny has made contact with the National Lottery

The winner of the Lotto Plus 2 ticket bought in Kilkenny has this evening been in touch with the national lottery.

The quick pick was paid for at Kitty’s Cabin on Rose Inn Street on Friday and is worth €250,000 (more here).

Kilkenny man Fran Whearty works at lotto HQ and confirmed to KCLR News that the payment process has begun;”So, just before 5 o’clock we got the call from a lucky Kilkenny player, so they’ve made the inital contact, so we have verified that the ticket is a winner and it’s worth a quarter of a million euro”.

He adds “We don’t have any more details at the moment but the prize payment process has started so we hope to get them paid very soon and if they’d like to share any details you will of course be the first to know”.

Meanwhile, five of the 149 tickets to match five and the bonus number in Saturday night’s main draw were sold locally; at Tesco at the Fairgreen Shopping Centre, PJ Hickson’s Centra Potato Market, SuperValu Sandhills Shopping Centre, Spar Ballon and Dunnes Stores at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny.