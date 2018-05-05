Extra counselling sessions made available for women affected by CervicalCheck scandal in Carlow or Kilkenny

Extra counselling sessions are being made available to women across Carlow and Kilkenny affected by the Cervical Check controversy.

The Irish Cancer Society have announced emergency funding for 500 additional sessions in centres around the country – including in Cois Nore in Kilkenny and Éist in Carlow.

The Head of Advocacy at the Irish Cancer Society, Donal Buggy says a great debt of gratitude is owed to Kilkenny-woman Vicky Phelan for bringing the scandal to light.

He says the Society have been inundated with calls since it was revealed.