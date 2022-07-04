Extra funding confirmed to help with roll out of regeneration plans for Carlow town

Hopes are high that Carlow town’s rejuventation plan is closer to being rolled out.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has confirmed that €2,000,000 been added to the €15,000,000 already pledged for the 2040 project from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

A further €5,000,000 will come from the local authority.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor says things will move and fast:

“We’re now going to the design stage so we are ready with the funding. We will be moving, I’m hoping quick on this now”

Carlow Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell says it’s time to see movement:

“The funding was announced over a year ago now so it’s great to see progress back happening. What we really want to see is the diggers coming in and the work starting. I know we’re a little bit away from that yet but it’s very important to get through these steps and get everything going”