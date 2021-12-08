Farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny can register for IFA meeting on Glanbia Co-op plan to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland

A special meeting is to be hosted by IFA to discuss Glanbia Co-ops proposal to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland

Farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny are invited to register for the online event.

The agri-food company announced details last week of its upcoming vote to be held at a special general meeting of eligible members on December 17th.

It relates to the proposal by the Co-op to pay €307million to acquire Glanbia PLC’s 40% interest in Glanbia Ireland.

Ahead of that meeting, the Irish Farmers Association has organised an online briefing for its members to take place next Monday night at 8pm.

It will be addressed by Glanbia Co-op CEO Jim Bergin and Sean Molloy, Chief Agribusiness Growth Officer

IFA says it will give milk suppliers the opportunity to get clarity on any outstanding questions they may have in advance of the vote.