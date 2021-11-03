KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Fashion chain with outlets in Carlow and Kilkenny reports a boost in sales
Figures increased in the three months to the end of September
Next has seen a boost in sales – but is warning it remains a ‘challenging’ time due to supply chain issues.
The retailer, which has outlets at McDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and at Carlow’s Fairgreen, says for the three months to the end of September, figures increased by 17% compared to the same period in 2019.
It’s expecting growth to slow to 10% during the final quarter of the year though.