Father Ted star calls on Carlow Kilkenny TD to ban hare coursing

Pauline McLynn is calling on local Minister Malcolm Noonan to support a Bill to ban hare-coursing.

Licences for coursing are granted by the National Parks and Wildlife service which is under the Green Party Minister’s remit in the department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

A new Bill has been launched by Dublin TD Paul Murphy to stamp out the practice.

Pauline, who played the iconic Mrs Doyle in Father Ted, says Minister Noonan should stand by his principles and support the Bill:

“He’s got a wildlife brief at the moment, and so I think it’s time for the Green Party to stand up and say ‘we’re not just being pushed around in government, we are in fact able to do something.’ I’m a great fan on Malcolm’s, but I do have to put that to him. He has now a few months to really make his mark, as does any politician. I think anybody who is a public representative and who supports hare coursing is just not fit to govern, it’s as simple as that.”