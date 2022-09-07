Ferrybank Shopping Centre may not open before December 2023 despite work getting underway

Work has started on the Ferrybank Shopping Centre but it may not now be opening until next year and it’s still not been officially confirmed who actually owns the 30,000 m2 building.

Local Councillors at the Piltown Municipal District sought an update at their monthly meeting today (Wednesday) – the meeting takes place in the local council offices which, along with the Ferrybank Library, are the only units in the €100m development that have been in use since it was built in 2009.

Director of Services Denis Malone old the local representatives that Nama had confirmed the South Kilkenny building had been sold, but hey still would not confirm who the buyer is due to contractual reasons.

There is widespread speculation locally that a new anchor tenant would be opening a supermarket there by Christmas this year.

But claims have now been made locally that it will not be opening until December 2023, a year later than had been thought, so the frustrated elected representatives have asked that another letter be sent in a bid to get an update on its status.

Cllr Ger Frisby says he can’t understand why the local authority can’t be told considering there is obvious work starting to happen there: ”There’s work going on in the centre and there’s a contractor. I have spoke to people on the ground and there’s a contractor in place actually getting the place in shape and you can physically see that