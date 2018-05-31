Fianna Fáil Deputy calls for free vote on abortion legislation

Bobby Aylward says Fianna Fail Oireachtas members should still be allowed a free vote when it comes to the abortion legislation.

Micheál Martin indicated to them at a parliamentary party meeting this week that he would like them to all vote the same way.

But Deputy Aylward has told KCLR News that he hopes they will not be forced into voting in favour of the new legislation.

However he did say that the party leader has agreed to let everyone put their case to him individually.