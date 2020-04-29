Fifteen patients now being treated at St Luke’s for Covid-19

The number of patients being treated for coronavirus at St Luke’s hospital has now risen to fifteen.

Latest HSE figures show eight more cases were confirmed at the local hospital in the past 24 hours while another eighteen patients suspected of having Covid-19 are waiting on test results.

There’s still one patient in critical care who has tested positive for the virus and another suspected case.

Six bed vacancies were being reported at St Luke’s yesterday with another 5 vacant in critical care up to 6.30pm on Tuesday.